In preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Income Tax Department has established a dedicated control room in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The announcement was made by the Nodal Officer of Income Tax Department, Himachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the Additional Director of Income Tax (Invest.), Chandigarh.

This initiative aims to ensure transparency and curb any illicit practices such as cash distribution, offering of free gifts, or inducements during the electoral process. The control room will operate round the clock, serving as a central hub for addressing complaints and concerns related to election-related financial misconduct.

Individuals or parties witnessing or experiencing any form of malpractice are encouraged to promptly report such incidents to the Income Tax Department through designated channels. Complaints can be lodged via the toll-free number: 1800 180 8200 or through WhatsApp at 9816084117. It is assured that the identities of informants will be kept strictly confidential to encourage open disclosure.

In emphasizing the significance of citizen participation, the Nodal Officer urged all residents to utilize this platform responsibly, ensuring the dissemination of accurate and genuine information. By fostering a collaborative approach between the public and authorities, the initiative endeavours to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and promote fair practices in a democracy.