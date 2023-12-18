In a major stride towards regional development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated the first phase of the Shimla-Bilaspur Fourlane project, with tenders valued at Rs 635.60 crores. This strategic endeavour aims to redefine connectivity between Shimla and Bilaspur, addressing the pressing need for enhanced transportation infrastructure.

The comprehensive project unfolds in three phases, with the initial focus on constructing an 18-kilometer stretch from Nauni to Daserran. Subsequent phases will extend development to cover Daserran to Dhadyota and Dhadyota to Shalaghat, ensuring a systematic and thorough approach to regional connectivity.

A key highlight of the project is the integration of two tunnels ahead of Daserran, a technological marvel that promises enhanced connectivity and reduced travel time for commuters and businesses alike.

Acknowledging the impact on local communities, NHAI is in the final stages of a compensation process for residents in seven villages in the Arki area of Solan district, underscoring the authority’s commitment to addressing the concerns of those affected during the project’s implementation.

The improved road connectivity is anticipated to bolster transportation to and from the Darlaghat Cement Plant significantly. The streamlined movement of goods and materials is poised to positively impact the economic landscape of the region.

With the tender process concluding, NHAI is gearing up for the construction kick-off on the Nauni to Daserran stretch. Emphasizing community collaboration, NHAI encourages affected residents to swiftly provide necessary details for the compensation process, ensuring a smooth and inclusive transition.

The Rs 635.60 crore investment in the first phase of the Shimla-Bilaspur Fourlane project marks a significant step towards improved connectivity, reduced travel time, and enhanced economic prospects in the region. As construction begins, the region is set for a transformative change in its transportation infrastructure, laying the foundation for a more connected and economically vibrant future.