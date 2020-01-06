Union Govt approves Rs. 284.93-cr additional Central assistance for Himachal

New Delhi: The High-Level Committee has approved the additional assistance of Rs. 284.93 crore for Himachal Pradesh affected by floods, landslides, cloudburst during the monsoon.

The High-Level Committee, chaired by the Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, today, approved additional central assistance of Rs. 5908.56 crore to seven States from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) – Rs. 616.63 crore to Assam, Rs. 1869.85 crore to Karnataka, Rs. 1749.73 crore to Madhya Pradesh, Rs. 956.93 crore to Maharashtra, Rs. 63.32 to Tripura and Rs 367.17 crore to Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman was present in the meeting, along with senior officers of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Agriculture and NITI Aayog.

Earlier, the Central Government has released an interim financial assistance of Rs. 3,200 crores to 4 States – Rs 1200 crore to Karnataka, Rs 1000 crore to Madhya Pradesh, Rs 600 crore to Maharashtra and Rs 400 crore to Bihar. In addition, during 2019-20, till date, the Centre Government has released Rs 8068.33 crore to 27 States as Central share from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).