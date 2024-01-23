New Delhi – In a groundbreaking move, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVN) has solidified its commitment to bolstering infrastructure development by entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The formal signing ceremony took place in New Delhi today, with the presence of key dignitaries including Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman of NHAI, and Sushil Sharma, Director (Projects) at SJVN.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, shared insights into the core objectives of this strategic partnership. The primary focus of the MoU is to leverage SJVN’s extensive expertise in Technical Consultancy Services. The company will spearhead the review of slope protection works at various locations, with a special emphasis on the Parwanoo-Solan-Shimla section of NH-05, the Kullu Manali Highway, and other NHAI projects situated in Himachal Pradesh.

In addition to the comprehensive review of slope protection, SJVN will extend its services to encompass Design Review, Peer Review, and Technical Vetting of Designs for NHAI. The collaboration will also entail the monitoring of construction works, with SJVN recommending quality-control tests and construction methodologies as needed. This consultancy service is slated to be provided for an initial period of 24 months by SJVN to NHAI.

Nand Lal Sharma expressed optimism about the collaborative venture, stating, “This significant collaboration will lead to expertise and knowledge sharing, resource optimization, and promoting synergy between the Power and Highway sectors, ultimately advancing infrastructure development.”