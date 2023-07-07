The picturesque state of Himachal Pradesh is known for its breathtaking mountains and scenic beauty. However, the tranquillity of the region has been disrupted by the ongoing danger posed by landslides, especially during the monsoon season. The Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5, stretching from Parwanoo to Solan, has become a treacherous path as landslides continue to plague the area, leading to one-way traffic and the constant risk of stones falling from the hills.

Despite the completion of construction work on the highway, landslides persist, causing significant inconvenience for the local population. The affected areas, particularly Datyar and Sanwara, witness half a dozen instances of stones and mud falling, forcing authorities to close sections of the road and divert traffic to the remaining lane during heavy rains.

The dangers presented by these landslides are not to be taken lightly. Accidents have occurred in the past due to falling debris, highlighting the urgent need for preventive measures. The areas of Datyar, Tambumod, Chakkimod, Jabli, Sanwara, Dharampur, Pattamod, Kumarhatti, and Barog bypass are particularly susceptible, with large stones precariously perched on the hillsides, posing a constant threat to passing vehicles.

The construction of the four-lane highway from Parwanoo to Solan has contributed to the destabilization of the mountains. The relentless tampering with the landscape has led to cracks in the mountains, exacerbating the situation and placing both people and structures at risk during the rainy season. Even the houses built atop these hills face imminent danger.

In recent incidents, debris has fallen from the hill near Datyar, prompting authorities to redirect traffic to the alternate lane. The situation remains precarious as debris continues to shower down from the hillside, endangering the lives of brave drivers who navigate the treacherous road. Stones have also fallen on the road in Jabli, but swift action was taken to clear the path. Similarly, the Kasauli road in Sanwara witnessed the fall of debris, resulting in a partial road closure. Pattamod also experienced debris falling from the hill during the downpour. Stones falling from the hills along the Kumarhatti to Barog bypass were cleared from the roadside, averting a potential disaster.

It is not only the roadways that have been impacted by the construction activities. The school hill in Jabli, where a JCB machine had operated during the four-lane construction, raised concerns about the safety of the school building and grounds. As a precaution, classes were temporarily relocated. However, after efforts were made to secure the hill and prevent landslides, classes resumed in the building. Unfortunately, stones are now emerging from the previously stabilized area, renewing fears for the safety of the school and its occupants.

In addition to the immediate dangers posed by landslides, the collapsing of the rampart under the road near Datyar has created further hazards. This collapse has heightened concerns regarding the stability of the road, which may give way if the region experiences heavy rainfall in the coming days. As a preventive measure, the affected section has been closed off, and a warning sign has been installed to alert motorists.

The persisting danger of landslides along the Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5 demands urgent attention and robust preventive measures. Authorities must prioritize the safety of the residents and commuters in the area, taking proactive steps to stabilize the hillsides and minimize the risk of landslides during the monsoon season.