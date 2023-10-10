In a bid to address the ongoing challenges posed by the severely damaged Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is considering a groundbreaking collaboration with renowned experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). The affected highway, which connects Kiratpur to Manali, has been grappling with extensive damage, primarily caused by the relentless fury of the Beas River, which has led to devastating landslides in the Mandi-Pandoh region.

The calamitous impact of torrential rains during July and August wreaked havoc in the Mandi and Kullu districts, inflicting considerable damage to both the highway project and the surrounding residential and commercial infrastructure. The tragedy also resulted in the loss of numerous lives. To address this pressing issue, NHAI undertook temporary measures to restore double-lane traffic on the Mandi-Manali section.

Now, as the NHAI seeks a lasting solution to the predicament, the NHAI officer revealed that a central team had been dispatched last month to conduct an extensive inspection of the affected sections and evaluate the overall extent of losses. The team’s expert guidance pointed towards the necessity of conducting an in-depth study to devise a comprehensive, long-term restoration plan.

In response to this recommendation, NHAI is contemplating a collaboration with experts from either the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Mandi or IIT-Ropar to spearhead this critical study. The Kiratpur-Manali highway is of paramount importance, serving as a crucial lifeline, providing access to both the military and civilians travelling to Ladakh from Manali.

The envisioned study will encompass a detailed assessment of the feasibility of constructing tunnels or bridges strategically aimed at mitigating the risk of damage caused by the Beas River’s turbulent waters and the looming specter of landslides. A pivotal meeting is scheduled to take place in Delhi, where top NHAI officials will convene to finalize the decision to entrust this vital project to the esteemed experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology.