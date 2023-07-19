New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with the devastating aftermath of flash floods and cloudbursts, which have caused extensive damage to the state’s critical National Highways. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh called on Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in New Delhi today. Urgently seeking assistance, the Minister appealed for NHAI’s support to reconstruct the severely damaged roads and bridges, with the aim of restoring essential transportation links and bringing much-needed relief to affected communities.

The torrential rains and natural calamities wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, causing significant damage to key National Highways, disrupting vital transportation routes, and isolating several regions.

During the meeting, Minister Vikramaditya Singh presented estimates detailing the extent of damages, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. He focused on critical areas like the Left Bank of River Beas in Manali, which plays a vital role in the region’s economy and tourism. Restoring this important link is crucial for the revival of the affected region. Additionally, the Minister highlighted the need for immediate attention to the Chakki-Pathankot Bridge, a lifeline for smooth vehicular movement, to ensure uninterrupted connectivity.

Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav assured the Minister of NHAI’s commitment to providing necessary funds for the repair and restoration of the damaged roads and bridges. A central team has been dispatched to Himachal to assess the losses, expediting the process of allocating and disbursing funds.

The meeting also delved into significant road projects under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for widening and strengthening various key roads are ready and will be submitted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) soon. These projects aim to enhance connectivity and travel efficiency within the state.

Following the meeting with Secretary Anurag Jain from MoRTH, Minister Vikramaditya Singh expressed gratitude for the Ministry’s assurance of all possible assistance in reconstructing the damaged roads and bridges.