In an effort to mitigate future water logging and submerging incidents on national highways, the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) has announced a collaborative study with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. The initiative comes in response to the recent surge in water levels, with the Beas River surpassing previous danger marks and causing significant damage to infrastructure. NHAI, under the guidance of IIT Roorkee experts, aims to identify effective measures to prevent such incidents from occurring, particularly in the vulnerable Kullu-Manali section.

The collaboration between NHAI and IIT Roorkee is already underway, with the latter institute actively involved in the repair of the Chakki bridge in Kangra district. Building upon this partnership, the study will investigate innovative engineering solutions and propose strategies to raise the height of the National Highway in areas prone to water logging. By mitigating the impact of future heavy rainfall, NHAI aims to ensure the safety and uninterrupted flow of traffic on these crucial highways.

These developments were discussed during a comprehensive review meeting led by Vikramaditya Singh, the Minister of Public Works Department (PWD). Addressing the significant damage caused by recent incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh, the PWD Minister highlighted the urgency of reopening closed roads and restoring the state’s National Highways. Singh expressed his concerns to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging for time-bound restoration efforts. Responding to the government’s request, NHAI Secretary Manoj Kumar is currently conducting a thorough assessment of the situation, surveying the extent of damages to the National Highways.

During the review meeting, particular attention was given to the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane road, as NHAI identified maximum damage between Raison and Manali. The Minister emphasized the need to expedite the reopening of this route for all vehicle types, with efforts underway to ensure swift restoration. Additionally, Singh directed authorities to arrange for an alternative route on the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh highway and immediate repairs to the Maddanwala bridge. Currently, a single-lane movement is allowed on this route to facilitate vehicular traffic.

Moreover, NHAI has committed to providing the necessary funds for the repair and strengthening of the Bailey Bridge near Ghandal on the Shimla-Mataur Road, ensuring the safety of commuters on this crucial section.

Singh highlighted the immense challenges posed by landslides, with approximately 1,318 roads blocked across the state. To combat this issue, the PWD has deployed a significant fleet of machinery, including 600 JCBs, 20 dozers, and 169 tippers and tractors. The department has set an ambitious target to reopen around 1,050 of these roads by July 12, 2023. Singh also appealed to the Central Government for liberal financial assistance to support the state in repairing its national highways and other essential infrastructure.

Assuring prompt action, the NHAI Secretary pledged efforts to restore traffic between Kullu and Manali on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane road within the next 48 hours. With the deployment of necessary manpower and machinery, NHAI is working tirelessly to expedite the reopening of other affected national highways, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic across the region.