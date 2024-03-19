In a chilling revelation, the specter of cyber security breaches has surged owing to the proliferation of counterfeit customer care numbers on online platforms. Individuals, particularly bank account holders, are being cautioned against the perilous consequences of resorting to Google for customer care assistance.

A recent advisory circulated by banking institutions has sounded the alarm, warning against the prevalent prevalence of spurious customer care numbers masquerading on the internet. The advisory underscores the grave risk individuals face upon dialing these fabricated numbers in hopes of resolving their banking concerns.

Those falling prey to the allure of these sham numbers inadvertently lay bare their sensitive financial information to cybercriminals. Perpetrators of cyber fraud have cunningly seeded these bogus customer care numbers for major banks across the nation. Once contacted, these impostors assume the guise of legitimate bank representatives, adeptly coaxing unsuspecting callers into divulging confidential details. Armed with this information, they swiftly orchestrate the depletion of victims’ accounts, leaving them financially ravaged in a matter of moments.

The Cyber Cell Shimla has joined the chorus of caution, issuing its advisory to bolster efforts against the rising tide of cyber fraud. Urging vigilance and prudence, authorities implore individuals to steer clear of these treacherous traps lurking in the digital realm.

As the battle against cybercrime intensifies, individuals must exercise discernment and skepticism when navigating the virtual landscape. With cybercriminals perpetually devising new stratagems to exploit unsuspecting victims, preemptive measures and heightened awareness remain the best defense against the ever-looming threat of cyber security breaches.