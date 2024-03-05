Shimla – The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh, signaling an imminent threat of thunderstorms and snowfall on March 6 and 7. Dr. Surendra Pal, the Director of the Meteorological Center, highlighted the intensification of a fresh western disturbance as the primary cause for the anticipated adverse weather conditions.

The forecast indicates that thunderstorms and lightning are expected to strike the region on March 6 and 7, accompanied by snowfall in certain areas. The warning is particularly relevant for higher elevations, where the combination of thunderstorms and snowfall poses potential risks to both residents and infrastructure.

In addition to the yellow alert, there are concerns about the heightened risk of avalanches in Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

While Tuesday’s weather in the plains and central hilly areas is expected to be dry and clear, residents in high hilly areas should remain vigilant as isolated incidents of snowfall and rain are predicted at 1-2 locations.

March 8 and 9 offer a reprieve as the weather is anticipated to be completely clear and dry. However, the aftermath of the western disturbance may require continued monitoring and readiness from the local population and authorities.

Over the past 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a series of avalanches and landslides, affecting key National Highways and disrupting transportation. Efforts are underway to clear blocked roads and restore accessibility to affected areas.