Shimla: Tashigang village of Lahaul-Spiti district has been provided with functional domestic tap water connections.

Tashigang is one of the highest habituated village situated at an altitude of 15,256 feet above sea level in the Spiti Valley and 10 km from the Indo-China border.

In an official government statement, the state government has claimed of achieving the cent percent target of providing Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) in four districts of the state viz. Una, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul- Spiti under Jal Jeevan Mission and achieved 93.05 percent target in Himachal Pradesh.

100 percent target achieved in four districts

Lahaul-Spiti, Una, Kinnaur and Chamba districts of the state have achieved a cent percent target of providing functional tap connections. So far, 24 blocks, 2331 gram panchayats and 14,661 villages have been fully covered under Jal Jeevan Mission. During the last two and a half years, 8.44 lakh households have been provided with tap connections while during the last 72 years only 7.63 lakh households were provided with tap connections.

Water supply has been provided to 411 habitations having 22,763 houses in Tribal District Kinnaur. While in Lahaul-Spiti district, water supply has been provided to 364 habitations having 7,284 houses.

Chamba district has been selected as an aspirational district by NITI Aayog. The target of 100 percent coverage has been achieved by providing functional tap connections to all 1,21,752 households in the district. In Una district 1,15,949 houses were connected functional tap connections.

Himachal is also the best in quantity and quality of potable water

In the assessment done by the Inspection Agency of the Government of India during the year 2020-21, the quantity and quality of potable water available at the consumer level in various states were examined on various parameters, in which Himachal Pradesh has been rated as the best in overall efficiency.

The state is the leader in the country and the overall performance of the state is even better than those states, which have a higher percentage of providing taps than Himachal Pradesh.