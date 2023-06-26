SJVN, a prominent power Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Power, has inked a Power Usage Agreement (PUA) with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for the supply of 500 MW solar power. The agreement was signed by Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, and officials from PSPCL at Patiala, Punjab. The solar power capacity will be sourced from SJVN’s 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project, currently under construction in Rajasthan.

Nand Lal Sharma highlighted that the Bikaner Solar Power Project is part of the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme and is being developed under the Domestic Content Requirement mode. SJVN had awarded the massive EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contract worth Rs 5491 crores for the project to M/s Tata Power Solar Systems Limited. Scheduled for completion by March 2024, the project is being implemented by SJVN’s wholly-owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL).

Upon commissioning, the Bikaner Solar Power Project is expected to generate 2455 million units of electricity in its first year of operation. Over a span of 25 years, a total of 56838 million units will be generated. The power produced by the project will cater to the energy needs of various government entities, either directly or through distribution companies (DISCOMS). Discussions for the remaining 500 MW capacity are at an advanced stage with multiple DISCOMS, and agreements regarding the same will be signed shortly, according to Nand Lal Sharma.

The signing of the Power Usage Agreement took place in the presence of senior officials from SGEL and PSPCL, with Sh. Ajay Singh, Deputy CEO of SGEL, and Sh. Massa Singh, Engineer-in-Chief of PSPCL, representing their respective organizations.

SJVN is aggressively expanding its renewable energy portfolio and has emerged as a significant player in the sector. Currently, the company has a portfolio of 54,328 MW, encompassing hydro, solar, wind, and thermal projects across India and Nepal.