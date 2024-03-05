Shimla – In a significant move to enhance veterinary services and support the state’s farmers, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the 1962-Mobile Veterinary Service and the Pashu Sanjeevani Call Centre today. The initiative aims to provide prompt veterinary assistance at the doorstep of farmers across Himachal Pradesh, particularly in emergencies.

Under the 1962-Mobile Veterinary Service, ambulances were deployed in 44 development blocks during the first phase, representing a substantial investment of Rs 7.04 crore. The strategically distributed ambulances include three each for Bilaspur, Una, Solan, and Kullu districts, two for Lahaul-Spiti, five for Mandi and Shimla, four each for Chamba, Sirmaur, and Hamirpur, one for Kinnaur, and seven for Kangra district.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the introduction of these services signifies a breakthrough for farmers, enabling them to access veterinary assistance by dialling the toll-free number 1962. Each mobile ambulance is equipped with a veterinary doctor and a pharmacist, available to respond to emergency calls from 9 am to 5 pm on any working day.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed his commitment to expanding these services gradually to cover more regions in the future. He stated, “With the launch of these two services, farmers from any part of the state can call on toll-free number 1962 and get veterinary services at their doorstep for the treatment of serious animal diseases in case of any emergency.”

In addition to the mobile veterinary services, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Pashu Sanjeevani Call Centre, which will serve as a centralized hub for coordinating veterinary assistance and information dissemination.

During the media interaction, Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the state government’s initiatives to support farmers, including the unique step of providing a minimum support price on milk. Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to set the minimum support price for cow milk at Rs 45 per liter and buffalo milk at Rs 55 per liter.

Furthermore, he announced plans for a state-of-the-art milk processing plant in Dhagwar, Kangra district, with a daily capacity of one lakh fifty thousand liters, expandable to three lakh liters. The fully automated plant, costing Rs 226 crore, is expected to boost the dairy sector and contribute to the state’s economic growth.