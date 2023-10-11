Shimla – The Elementary Education Department of Himachal Pradesh has announced to fill 1,354 vacancies, comprising 1,161 Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) positions and 193 Shastri teacher roles.

The recruitment process is designed to take place in batches, with a clear allocation of vacancies to different districts across Himachal Pradesh. District Mandi will witness the largest hiring of new JBT teachers, with an impressive 244 positions up for grabs. Kangra and Shimla follow closely, with 166 and 169 JBT positions, respectively.

Other districts are also set to benefit from this initiative, with Solan offering 108 positions, Chamba with 84, Bilaspur with 70, Hamirpur with 86, Kinnaur with 10, Kullu with 70, Lahaul-Spiti with 8, Sirmaur with 86, and Una with 60.

On the Shastri front, Mandi is poised to welcome 59 new teachers, with Kangra and Solan seeing 52 and 31 Shastri positions, respectively.

To streamline the selection process, counselling sessions have been scheduled from November 20 to 25 in the offices of the Deputy Director of Education. These sessions will encompass a comprehensive selection procedure, including interviews and document verification, ensuring that the most qualified candidates are chosen. The final merit list for selected candidates will be compiled at the directorate level.

For Shastri positions, counselling sessions are planned from November 17 to 18 in the offices of the Deputy Director of Education.