In a bid to tackle the proliferation of obscene and vulgar content on digital platforms, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) has taken decisive action by blocking access to 18 Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. This move comes after repeated warnings from Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur, asking platforms to adhere to content guidelines and regulations.

The crackdown saw the blocking of 19 websites, 10 mobile applications, and 57 associated social media handles nationwide. Platforms such as Dreams Films, Voovi, and X Prime were among those found to be hosting content in violation of the Information Technology Act, the Indian Penal Code, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of I&B, a significant portion of the content hosted on the blocked platforms depicted nudity, sexual acts, and demeaning portrayals of women. Scenes portraying relationships such as those between teachers and students or incestuous family dynamics were prevalent, alongside explicit sexual content devoid of thematic or societal relevance.

The content in question was deemed to violate Section 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 292 of the IPC, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

These platforms, some of which boasted substantial viewership numbers, utilized various means to attract audiences, including extensive social media promotion. One app alone amassed over 1 crore downloads, while two others had over 50 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store. The associated social media accounts collectively had a followership of over 32 lakh users.