Chandigarh – Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has ignited the political arena in Himachal Pradesh, declaring the onset of a fierce electoral contest primarily between the Congress party and its dissidents. Addressing the current political landscape, Agnihotri emphasized that the state government faces no imminent threat, attributing the brewing unrest to internal turmoil within the BJP ranks.

According to Agnihotri, the ongoing rebellion within the BJP reflects the disgruntlement among former candidates, indicating a shift in the political dynamic. He underscored that the upcoming elections will essentially pit the Congress against its renegade members, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle for power.

Press briefing from Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/8EvpQcq7lH — Mukesh Agnihotri (@Agnihotriinc) March 27, 2024

Asserting the stability of the Congress-led government, Agnihotri highlighted the numerical advantage enjoyed by the ruling party in the legislative assembly. With 34 MLAs in tow out of a total of 68, only one additional MLA is needed to secure a majority, a feat seemingly insurmountable for the BJP requiring ten more MLAs.

Taking aim at the opposition’s claims, particularly those of Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, Agnihotri challenged the basis of their assertions regarding government formation post-June 4. He contended that the BJP’s electoral arithmetic has faltered, paving the way for direct confrontations on policy and governance issues during the campaign trail.

Agnihotri outlined the focal points of the Congress’s election campaign, emphasizing state-centric issues such as the restoration of old-age pension for employees and financial assistance provided to women. However, he lambasted the BJP for attempting to thwart these welfare initiatives, even resorting to engaging with the Election Commission in a bid to obstruct the disbursement of funds to women.

In a striking twist, Agnihotri noted the impending visit of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to Himachal Pradesh, observing the BJP’s preoccupation with her arrival even before she sets foot in the state. This indication of heightened enthusiasm from the BJP further underscores the charged atmosphere preceding the electoral showdown.