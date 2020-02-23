Himachali Pahari has A2 milk quality with high contents of amino acids

Buffalo Breed ‘Gojri’ registers by Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources

Palampur: The cattle breed of Himachal Pradesh has been officially recognized indigenous cattle breed as ‘Himachali Pahari’ by breed recognition committee of National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) Karnal.

Prof Ashok Kumar Sarial, Vice-Chancellor, CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, lauded the effort of scientific work by animal breeders of the University.

Prof. Sarial informed that the Breed Registration Committee of National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR), Karnal has approved and registered ‘Himachali Pahari’ as very first indigenous cattle breed of the State.

Vice-Chancellor informed that veterinary scientists of Agriculture University lead by Dr Y.P Thakur, Professor of Animal Genetics and Breeding, have done all the scientific research work to get this breed with unique features, registered with the NBAGR, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) nodal agency for registration of newly identified germplasms of livestock and poultry of the country. The Vice-Chancellor said

“among the seven cattle breeds recently registered, ‘Himachali Pahari’ with an approximate population of 8,00,000 was primarily distributed in mid-hills to high hills region of the State like Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, Kangra, Sirmour, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts and adapted to mountain topography, extremely cold climate and fodder scarcity. It is small to medium in size animal primarily black and blackish-brown in colour with compact cylindrical body, short legs, medium hump, horizontally placed ears and comparatively long tail. Horns are medium in size and are mainly curved in the lateral and upward direction. It is well suited to the mountainous livestock production system as a source of milk, draught and manure. Adult weight varies from 200 to 280 Kg in males and 140 to 230 in females. Its height varies from 90 to 120 cms. Daily milk yield ranges from 1 to 3 Liters and lactation milk yield from 350 to 650 Liters.

The Vice-Chancellor expected that with the registration of this breed, research and conservation work will be expedited as there will be a regular flow of funds from the funding agencies. Prof Sarial further added

“Since it has been registered as a distinct indigenous breed of Himachal Pradesh, so the livestock keepers will have exclusive rights on its ownership. They will feel encouraged to rear it as it is sustainable for Natural Farming due to its unique characteristics, especially its adaptability and A2 milk quality with high contents of amino acids and resistance to dozens of diseases”

Prof Sarial said that a buffalo breed ‘Gojri’ reared in Kangra, Chamba and some parts of Punjab by migratory Gujjars has also been registered by NBAGR, Karnal. Intellectual Property Right in India excludes Patentability of plants and animals. It provides an alternative sui generis system called Registration of Plants and Animal Genetic Stock.