Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Government is set to give fresh charge to its electric vehicles by introducing an Electric Vehicle Policy in the state.

The move is to promote electric vehicles in a big way and also aimed to protect and conserve the pristine environment of Himachal Pradesh.

Under this policy, the operation of electric vehicles will be promoted in the Secretariat in the coming days and thereafter the use of electric vehicles will be increased in public transport services as well.

In order to motivate people to go for electric vehicles, charging stations will be set up with proper parameters in different parts of the State. In the initial phase, charging facilities will be provided in government institutions of the state including the Government Secretariat and in Himachal Bhawans and other major buildings outside the state.

Zero Book Value vehicles to be replaced with Electric Vehicles

The Himachal Pradesh Government is preparing a plan to replace vehicles of zero book value with electric vehicles in a phased manner in the Himachal Road Transport Corporation.

Under this policy, electric buses are also to be included in the corporation’s fleet.