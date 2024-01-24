In a progressive move to enhance road safety, Himachal Pradesh is embracing advanced technology through the implementation of Intelligent Traffic Management systems and the widespread installation of CCTV cameras. The state’s commitment to leveraging these cutting-edge solutions underscores a broader strategy to revolutionize road safety practices and reduce accidents.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, at the forefront of the initiative, flagged off the Road Safety Walk from the State secretariat to Scandal Point in Shimla. The symbolic walk marked the inauguration of a series of special awareness campaigns organized throughout the state. Agnihotri expressed the government’s commitment to developing road safety as a “Culture” among the public and other road users, with the overarching goal of reducing the frequency of road traffic accidents and saving precious human lives.

During the event, Agnihotri emphasized that 90 percent of road accidents stem from human error. In response to this critical issue, he underscored the importance of organizing awareness walks to educate people about traffic rules and the government’s initiatives. The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that these walks are a proactive measure to make the public more conscious of their role in reducing accidents.

Beyond the symbolic gestures, the state is actively implementing all possible measures to reduce the number of road traffic accidents and the resulting fatalities and injuries. The successful collaboration with the transport department has already contributed to a commendable 13% decline in road accidents, attributing the success to both awareness campaigns and technological interventions.

The integration of Intelligent Traffic Management systems and CCTV cameras is expected to play a pivotal role in achieving the state’s road safety objectives. The real-time surveillance capabilities of these systems will not only enhance traffic control but also contribute to creating a culture of responsible driving.

As Himachal Pradesh continues to invest in these tech-driven solutions and public awareness campaigns, the collective efforts are poised to set a new standard for road safety practices. The state envisions a future where its citizens can traverse roads with confidence, knowing that comprehensive measures are in place to prioritize responsible and safe driving.