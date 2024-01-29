In a fervent address, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur minced no words during his recent visit to Himachal Pradesh. In an address, he criticized the Congress-led state government for alleged neglect and internal discord, while simultaneously lauding the Modi government’s swift and substantial support in the aftermath of a recent disaster.

Setting the tone for his critique, Thakur emphasized the persistence of dissatisfaction within the Congress ranks, remarking, “Even if you lie a hundred times, a lie will remain a lie. Ever since the Congress government came to power in Himachal Pradesh, they have not stopped crying.” This condemnation extended to the party’s internal dynamics, with Thakur alleging that party members were grappling with feelings of being ignored and unheard.

Transitioning to the relief efforts following the recent disaster, Thakur lauded the Modi government’s swift response, stating, “To deal with the disaster, the Modi government immediately assisted Rs 1762 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund.” Painting a comprehensive picture, he highlighted additional financial aid and support under various schemes for rural and urban development.

Thakur did not shy away from addressing roadblocks in development projects either, singling out the Congress for impeding progress on the Central University in Dharamshala. “But when the Congress government came, they spent years in giving the land. Every time the Congress has created hurdles in the development works,” he asserted, pointing fingers at what he perceived as a hindrance to the region’s growth.

Amidst a broader political narrative, Thakur turned his attention to the Congress party’s apparent struggle to maintain unity. “Big leaders of Congress like Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Milind Deora, and many big leaders who were ministers at the Center and the State have today distanced themselves from the Congress,” he declared. This observation expanded to include their allies, as Thakur questioned the stability of the Congress alliance, hinting at fissures that could jeopardize their electoral standing.