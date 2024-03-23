Palampur – Former Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader, Shanta Kumar, has issued a poignant warning, suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is veering away from its foundational principles. Speaking at the event in Palampur, Kumar’s remarks underscore a deep concern regarding the current trajectory of his party.

Kumar, who has dedicated over seven decades to politics, expressed dismay over what he perceives as a departure from the core values that have long defined the BJP. “Having spent the better part of my life in service to the nation through politics, I find it disheartening to witness the current state of affairs within our party,” he stated candidly.

The stalwart leader emphasized the importance of upholding the principles that propelled the BJP to prominence. “We must not forsake the values that have guided us throughout our journey,” Kumar insisted. “Regardless of changing circumstances, our commitment to these principles must remain unwavering.”

Kumar’s concerns extend beyond internal party dynamics to the broader landscape of Indian politics. He lamented what he perceives as a shift from politics driven by national liberation to a focus solely on power dynamics. “Politics in independent India should be rooted in a sense of duty towards our nation, rather than a pursuit of power,” he asserted.

Drawing upon his experience as Chief Minister and Minister at the Center, Kumar stressed the importance of principled governance. “While certain achievements, such as the construction of the Ram temple, are significant, true progress lies in embodying the timeless ideals of our cultural heritage,” he remarked. “Merely erecting structures is insufficient; we must strive to uphold the values they represent.”

In a heartfelt plea to his fellow political leaders, Kumar urged them to prioritize the nation’s welfare above personal or partisan interests. “May wisdom prevail among all leaders of our country,” he concluded. “Let us reaffirm our commitment to serving our beloved nation with integrity and dedication.”

As Kumar’s words reverberate within political circles, they serve as a sobering reminder of the enduring importance of principles in governance. Whether his warning will catalyze introspection and reform within the BJP remains to be seen, but it underscores the imperative for political leaders to remain anchored in their guiding principles, especially in times of uncertainty and flux.