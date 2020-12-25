Shimla: Slamming the BJP-led state government for failing on all fronts, Congress party has decided to observe 27 December as ‘Black day’ and the party cadre will stage protest right upto the Block level.

Himachal Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore addressing media persons On Friday said “Even as BJP-led state government is celebrating its three years in office on 27 December, however there is nothing substantial in the name of achievement that has taken the state on the path of progress and development.”

The progress of the state has come to a total standstill and the party is only thriving on the developmental projects that have been initiated by the previous Virbhadra Singh-led state government.

The state government has not only deprived each and every section of the society of the state from any progress, but also failed to provide them any relief at the crucial time of Covid-19 crisis, said Rathore.

Reminding Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and the state government, Rathore said that PM Modi had announced Rs 20 lakh Crore relief package for the nation and he sought to know how much share the state has got from the relief package.

“We have been repeatedly questioning the Chief Minister about the package, however he has still not cared to responded,” he said.

Failure to timely contain the Covid-19 crisis has resulted in the spread of the disease even upto remotest villages in Lahaul-Spiti said.

Taking a dig, Rathore said that the state capital, Shimla had even become the ‘Queen of Corona’.

Heath infrastructure has totally crumbled in the state, people testing positive for Covid-19 are rather preferring to stay at home in isolation instead of being admitted to the hospital or the COVID centres.

Tourism sector has been adversely hit and state government has not even provided any relief to those associated with the Tourism industry and the state government is unaware of how many people have lost their jobs and are unemployed in the absence of figures for the same.

“The state government has proved to be inefficient to raise its own resources or to seek any assistance from central government. Solely reliant on loans, instead of spending for the development of the state, it is extravagantly spending on luxury vehicles for its ministers,” said Rathore.

He said that each year is weighing heavy on the people of the state, who are waiting for the assembly elections to teach the haughty state government a lesson and they will oust them.

Congress Legislative Party Leader, Mukesh Agnihotri said that every past Chief Minister in the state is remembered for his contribution to the state. He said

“Y.S Parmar is a name to reckon with as the founder of Himachal Pradesh, while Virbhadra Singh is remembered as the founder of modern and developed Himachal. Other Chief Ministers too had contributed significantly for the progress of the state, but Jai Ram Thakur will be remembered for destroying the state,”

Corruption in the last three years was at the hilt and even a senior BJP leader had to resign from the party president post, he said, adding that every kind of mafia is active in Himachal Pradesh and are plundering the wealth and resources of the state.

BJP instead of celebrating should focus on the actual development of the state as there is nothing on the ground and all its developmental claims are only on paper and in speeches.

Congress party will mobilize the masses against the failures and anti-people policies of the state government, said Agnihotri.