New Delhi – In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections in Himachal Pradesh, the state Congress party has undergone a significant reshuffle with the appointment of Sanjay Awasthi and Chandrashekhar as working presidents. This decision was made by the party high command under the directives of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, with Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal formally announcing their appointments late on Wednesday evening.

Sanjay Awasthi, the sitting MLA representing the Arki Assembly constituency in Solan district, currently holds the additional responsibility of Chief Parliamentary Secretary within the state government. Joining him is Chandrashekhar, a Congress MLA hailing from the Dharampur assembly constituency in Mandi district. Notably, Chandrashekhar stands as the sole Congress representative from Mandi district.

The duo’s elevation to the role of working presidents adds to the existing leadership structure, which already includes Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar and Assembly Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar as working state presidents of the Congress party.

This move comes against the backdrop of recent political upheavals within the state. Previously, Congress had appointed four working presidents during the assembly elections last year. However, two of them, Rajinder Rana and Harsh Mahajan, defected to the BJP, leaving vacant positions within the party ranks. Sanjay Awasthi and Chandrashekhar, known for their proximity to the Chief Minister, have now stepped in to fill these voids.

Speculation had arisen earlier regarding the potential replacement of the state party president, Pratibha Singh, especially in light of her contesting elections from Mandi. However, amidst recent political turbulence, any plans for her removal have been put on hold. Consequently, the appointment of Sanjay Awasthi and Chandrashekhar as acting state presidents serves as a strategic maneuver to reinforce the party’s leadership in the face of evolving challenges.