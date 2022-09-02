Shimla: With the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections approaching near, Congress has announced its 10 guarantees for Himachal Pradesh if voted to power.

The guarantees were collectively announced by Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, state in-charge Sanjay Dutt, MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Pratibha Singh at Rajiv Bhawan Shimla.

The guarantees include restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, Rs 1,500 per month for women, free 300 unit electricity, five lakh employment opportunities for the youth, Rs 680 crores start-up plan for the youth in all the 68 constituencies, free treatment in rural areas through the mobile clinic, four English medium schools in every constituency to name a few.

While addressing the media at Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhaghel said that the party will restore OPS within 10 days of forming the government. He said that just like Chattisgarh, the Congress government will also buy cow dung from the people at the rate of Rs 2 per kg. He said that this step will help in boosting the income of the people. He also said that the government will also buy 10 litres of cow and buffalo milk from the people. He further said that the orchardists will be allowed to set the rates of fruit crops.

Replying to the question over allegedly copying AAP, Sanjay Dutt said that Congress has been making guarantees and fulfilling them for the past 70 years when AAP didn’t even exist.

Pratibha Singh said that the party will fulfil all its promises as soon as it will form the government in the state.