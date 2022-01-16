Don’t share OPT to anyone: police

Shimla: The State Police have warned the common public of Online Fraud in the name of Covid booster dose.

Shimla Police has turned to social media and warned that the cybercriminals were duping innocent people in the name of the Covid booster dose and making fraudsters call to the gullible people to know their status of vaccination and if the person had taken both doses, they inform them of their eligibility for the booster dose and asked them to share OTP which they send on their phone number.

And the moment the person shares the OTP, money is transferred from his bank account, police cautioned.

Meanwhile, the state police haven’t received any such complaint but advised residents to be cautious and not to share OTP.