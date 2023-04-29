Tragedy struck the police force in Indora as Head Constable Arjun Kumar lost his life in a hit-and-run accident on Thursday night. Arjun, who was on his way to the police station for duty, was hit by an unknown vehicle. The accident took place near the Lodhwa steel industry in the village, seriously injuring Arjun. He was rushed to Pathankot Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The driver of the unknown vehicle managed to escape from the spot, taking advantage of the darkness. On receiving the information, Head Constable Prashant Kumar and his team from Dumtal police station reached the site, took possession of the body, and conducted a post-mortem at Noorpur Hospital. The body was later handed over to Arjun’s family.

The police have registered a case against the unknown driver in the Damtal police station, and investigations are underway. The police are also examining the CCTV footage of the area to identify the driver.

Arjun Kumar is survived by his wife and two sons. After the post-mortem was conducted at Noorpur Hospital, his body was handed over to his family members. The police paid their respects to the head constable and gave him a funeral with honours at the crematorium of his village, Thapkor in Bhadroya.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the police force, with many officers expressing their condolences to the bereaved family. After conducting the post-mortem, Arjun’s body was cremated with police honours at the crematorium in his village.