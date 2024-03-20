In a proactive step towards bolstering the educational journey of students, the Directorate of Higher Education in Himachal Pradesh has proposed the formation of career counselling and guidance cells in government schools catering to students from classes 9 to 12. This initiative aims to equip students with the necessary tools and support to navigate their academic and vocational paths effectively.

Under the proposed plan, eminent personalities and top officials will be invited to schools to inspire and motivate students towards realizing their full potential. Dr. Amarjeet Kumar Sharma, the Director of Higher Education, has issued directives to all District Deputy Directors to initiate the necessary actions to implement this program in schools across the state.

The proposed model suggests appointing the most senior teacher in each school as the nodal officer to oversee the functioning of the career counselling and guidance cells. These cells will offer personalized guidance to students on various career options and educational pathways available post-schooling. Recognizing the critical juncture students face after completing their secondary education, the initiative aims to address the common dilemma of choosing suitable subjects or courses for further studies.

It’s observed that many students, despite performing well in academic examinations, often struggle with selecting the right career path, leading to dissatisfaction and disorientation in their professional lives. The proposed counselling cells aim to provide access to dedicated counsellors within the school premises, empowering students to make informed decisions about their academic and career pursuits.

Additionally, the counselling sessions are planned to cover a wide range of topics including drug awareness, hygiene practices, responsible use of social media and technology, sports engagement, and civic responsibilities.

Dr. Amarjeet Kumar Sharma emphasized the urgency of implementing these counselling cells across all districts and instructed officials to coordinate closely with Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Officers for effective execution. Furthermore, the Directorate of Education has urged school principals to facilitate dialogues with eminent members of society, including government officials and healthcare professionals, to conduct specialized sessions for students.

This proposed measure by the Himachal Pradesh government underscores its commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s dynamic world. Through targeted guidance and support, students will be better prepared to make informed decisions about their academic and professional futures, ultimately contributing to their personal growth and the socio-economic development of the region.