Una: At least six women have been burnt alive while as many as 12 were injured after a blast in a firecracker factory in Una.

According to the report, the blast took place on Tuesday morning in the firecracker factory in Bathu Industrial Area in Haroli. As a result, a huge fire broke out in the factory and six women who were working there were charred to death. The victims are from Uttar Pradesh.

Fire tenders and a police team reached the spot and put out the fire. The police have initiated the rescue operation. Injured are being rushed to the nearby hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Una Arjit Sen confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.