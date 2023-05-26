In a relentless surge of cybercrime, a shocking case of online fraud has come to light, involving a senior citizen being swindled out of more than 4.20 lakh rupees. The incident unfolded in Nahan’s Ramkundi, where cyber fraud cunningly targeted and deceived an elderly retired headmaster.

Chandra Prakash Gautam, a 75-year-old resident of Ramkundi, has become the latest victim of an elaborate online scam that has left him devastated both financially and emotionally. Gautam, a retired headmaster known for his wisdom and integrity, fell prey to the sophisticated tactics employed by cybercriminals.

The incident began when Gautam received a call early Wednesday morning from an individual claiming to be his nephew residing in Tokyo. The caller skilfully introduced himself and engaged Gautam in a seemingly innocent conversation. However, little did Gautam know that he was about to be ensnared in a web of deceit and manipulation.

As the conversation progressed, the imposter cleverly mentioned the recent birth of his child, creating a sense of familiarity and trust. With his guard down, Gautam listened attentively, unaware that his trust was being ruthlessly exploited. The call abruptly ended, leaving Gautam bewildered, but little did he realize that this was just the beginning of a meticulously planned scheme.

Later that morning, Gautam received another call, this time from an accomplice of the original caller. The fraudster posed as a concerned acquaintance, informing Gautam that his nephew had been involved in a grave incident. According to the deceitful narrative, Gautam’s nephew had been caught by the police while returning from a friend’s birthday celebration at a club. Shockingly, they claimed that both the nephew and his friend were accused of a heinous crime, amplifying the urgency and distress of the situation.

Exploiting Gautam’s love and concern for his family, the fraudsters manipulated him into believing that a significant sum of money was required to secure his nephew’s release and avoid legal consequences. Gautam, unaware of the elaborate ruse, complied with their demands, transferring a substantial amount totalling 4.20 lakh rupees in multiple transactions.

It was only after the funds had been transferred that the harsh reality dawned on Gautam. He had fallen victim to a well-orchestrated cybercrime, engineered by skilled perpetrators preying on the vulnerabilities of unsuspecting individuals.

The incident serves as a chilling reminder of the growing menace of cybercrime and the need for enhanced awareness and vigilance. As technology advances, criminals find new ways to exploit unsuspecting victims. In this case, an innocent retired headmaster has been left reeling from the financial loss and the shattered sense of trust.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter, hoping to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice. It is a stark reminder that cybercrime knows no boundaries and can impact anyone, regardless of age, profession, or background.