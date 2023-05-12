Himachal Pradesh National Law University Organizes International Conference on Emerging Cyber Law Issues

As cybercrime continues to rise in India, experts are calling for enhanced punishments and the establishment of cyber-crime coordination centers in each state to deal with the problem. The recent International Conference on Emerging Cyber Law Issues, organized by the Himachal Pradesh National Law University, brought together researchers, academicians, legal practitioners, and industry professionals to discuss the challenges and emerging issues relating to cyber law, cyber forensics, cybercrime, and cyber security.

Sanjay Kundu, IPS, DGP, Himachal Pradesh, recommended the establishment of special courts and cyber-crime coordination centers in each state to deal with cybercrime effectively. Dr. K.P. Singh, IPS, Former DGP, Haryana, also expressed a need for cyber police stations manned by cyber-trained officers to tackle the problem.

Shilohu Rao, General Manager, NeGD Digital India Program, highlighted the challenges faced in digital evidence in court and emphasized the need for police, judges, and prosecution to be trained and have knowledge of the same.

The conference provided a valuable platform for experts to exchange ideas and make recommendations that could help improve the current state of cyber law and security in India. More than a hundred participants from various states in India submitted and presented papers on various aspects of cyber law and cyber forensics during the event.