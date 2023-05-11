Himachal Pradesh’s Department of Telecommunications has disconnected 3,491 fraudulently obtained mobile connections that were being used for cybercrimes and fraudulent activities. The advanced technologies, including the artificial intelligence-based facial recognition system (ASTR), enabled the unit to identify and take action against the point-of-sale (POS) involved in selling such connections.

Ranveer Singh, Additional Director General of Telecom, HP unit, confirmed that the blacklisted POS have had FIRs filed against them and police complaints have been lodged. The department has urged the public to report any suspicious mobile phone-based cybercrimes and frauds to the authorities.

This initiative highlights the importance of leveraging advanced technologies to prevent and combat cybercrimes and fraudulent activities. It also serves as a reminder to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The proactive measures taken by the Himachal Pradesh Unit of the Department of Telecommunications serve as a model for other regions to adopt in the fight against cybercrimes and fraudulent activities.