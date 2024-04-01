Shimla – MLA Harish Janartha and Suresh Kumar of the Congress Party denounced the six former colleagues who defected to the BJP, accusing them of selling their faith and betraying the voters of Himachal Pradesh.

MLAs, in a press statement, condemned the actions of the defectors during the recent Rajya Sabha elections, labeling them as a betrayal not only of the party but also of the trust of their constituents. Janartha emphasized the utter disregard for the electorate, asserting that the rebels, who had secured victory on the Congress Party’s platform just a year and a quarter ago, had now burdened the public with unnecessary by-elections due to their interests.

Janartha and Kumar minced no words in highlighting the perceived treachery of the defectors, stating that such actions would not be forgiven by the electorate. They expressed confidence in the victory of Congress candidates in the upcoming by-elections, asserting that the people of Himachal Pradesh were disillusioned with the rebels’ actions and saw through their deceit.

Questioning the motives behind the defection, Janartha and Kumar demanded transparency from the defectors, asked them to disclose the price at which they had sold their loyalty. They raised concerns about the defectors becoming pawns in the hands of the BJP, questioning who footed the bill for their lavish lifestyle, including stays in five-star hotels, helicopter rides, and chartered plane trips during their absence from the state.

The statement also criticized the BJP government’s track record, accusing it of auctioning off state resources, neglecting the welfare of the youth, and undermining the rights of government employees. Janartha and Kumar accused the BJP of reneging on promises, particularly regarding financial support for women, contrasting it with the Congress Party’s commitment to empowering women.

With the Lok Sabha and by-elections for six assembly seats scheduled for June 1, Janartha and Kumar expressed confidence in a decisive victory for the Congress Party, signaling a united front against what they termed as betrayal and opportunism.