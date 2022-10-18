Shimla: Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued the final list of candidates and has fielded former Deputy Mayor Shimla Municipal Corporation Tikender Singh Panwar for Shimla (Urban) Constituency.

CPI (M) won the elections from Shimla (Urban) in 1993. At that time, Rakesh Singha won the elections from the Constituency.

CPI (M) has fielded a total of 11 candidates for the 2022 general elections that are scheduled to take place in November. A final list of candidates who will be contesting elections has been issued by CPI (M) State Secretary Onkar Shad on Tuesday.

Following the announcement of candidates, Panwar said that he will be aiming to rejuvenate Shimla city. Shimla city suffered due to triple engine government of BJP, Panwar commented.

Accusing the BJP of destroying the spirit of the state’s capital, he said that BJP has turned Shimla into a city of steel.

Apart from this, Rakesh Singha, who was the sole Legislator from CPI (M) from 2017 to 2022 will once again be contesting elections from Theog Constituency.

Dr Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, who faced defeat during the 2017 elections will once again be contesting from Kasumpti Constituency.

The party has fielded Kushal Bhardwaj from Jogindernagar, Devki Nand from Anni (SC), Kishori Lal from Karsog (SC) and Hotam Singh Sonkhla from Kullu.

Dr Kashmir Singh Thakur will be contesting elections from Hamirpur Constituency while Ashish Kumar from Pachhad (SC) Constituency in Sirmour district.