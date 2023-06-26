In a strategic move aimed at strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, veteran leader Vipin Singh Parmar has been included in the influential core committee of the party. This development comes in the wake of the BJP’s significant defeat in the Kangra district during the recent assembly elections, prompting the party to embark on a robust damage control exercise.

Vipin Singh Parmar, a former Assembly Speaker and MLA of the Sulah assembly constituency has achieved a notable milestone as the first district leader to be directly included in the state BJP core committee since former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar. State BJP President Dr Rajeev Bindal confirmed Parmar’s induction into the committee, citing the direct entry granted by BJP national president JP Nadda. Parmar is widely recognized for his exceptional organizational skills and unwavering dedication to the party.

This move follows the BJP’s inclusion of Congress defector Harsh Mahajan in the core committee, shortly after his departure from the Congress and subsequent alignment with the BJP ahead of the state assembly elections. Insiders suggest that the BJP is keen to prioritize the Kangra district in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Consequently, Parmar’s vast experience within the party and his organizational acumen have led to his inclusion in the core committee. Parmar has already participated in the committee’s recent meeting held in Hamirpur.

Parmar’s inclusion is seen as a continuation of Shanta Kumar’s legacy, with Parmar himself hailing from the Sulah assembly constituency. Notably, Parmar made history by securing a second consecutive victory from Sulah, a challenging segment where neither BJP nor Congress leaders, including Shanta Kumar, were able to secure re-election. When approached for comment, Vipin Parmar expressed his determination to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to him.

The addition of Vipin Parmar to the powerful core committee underscores the BJP’s commitment to fortifying its electoral prospects in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. With his proven track record and wealth of experience, Parmar’s presence is poised to significantly contribute to the party’s organizational strength and strategic planning. As the BJP intensifies its preparations for the crucial elections, this development signals a proactive approach to consolidating support and capitalizing on opportunities in the Kangra district and beyond.