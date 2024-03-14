In a monumental stride towards enhancing pilgrimage accessibility and comfort, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister inaugurated the first outdoor escalators for Hanuman Mandir Jakhu in Shimla. Situated at an impressive altitude of 2455 meters above sea level, these escalators promise to transform the pilgrimage experience for devotees visiting this revered temple.

Installed at Rs. 7.94 crore by Schindler India, the four escalators boast a remarkable carrying capacity of 6000 persons per hour. This addition to the mandir’s infrastructure is poised to alleviate the challenges of accessibility, particularly for pilgrims traversing the uphill journey from the parking lot.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Sukhu underscored the significance of this initiative in enhancing the pilgrimage experience. He emphasized that the escalators would not only provide a seamless and comfortable passage for devotees but also serve as a symbol of the state’s dedication to promoting religious tourism and preserving cultural heritage.

Safety remains a paramount consideration in the design and implementation of these escalators. Equipped with a double drive system and safety brakes on both sides, passengers can ascend and descend with peace of mind, knowing that their well-being is safeguarded at every step.

The integration of paintings depicting the revered storyline of the Ramayana on each level of the escalators adds a touch of cultural richness to the pilgrimage experience. As devotees ascend, they are immersed in the timeless narrative of devotion, further deepening their spiritual connection to the temple.

Architecturally, the escalators blend functionality with aesthetic appeal. The strategic use of materials such as louvres and polycarbonate sheets allows natural light to illuminate the escalators, creating an ambience of serenity. Furthermore, Aluminium Composite Panel (ACP) sheets facilitate efficient ventilation, ensuring a comfortable environment for pilgrims. LED spotlights further enhance the visual appeal, enhancing the sacred atmosphere of the temple precincts.