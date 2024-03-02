Shimla – In a move aimed at fulfilling a budget promise, the Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, has officially notified a four percent dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees, effective April 1, 2024. The announcement, made after a Cabinet meeting on Saturday, brings the existing DA for government employees and officers from 34 percent to 38 percent.

Himachal Cabinet Meeting

The Principal Secretary (Finance) issued a notification stating that the increased dearness allowance would be disbursed from April 1, 2024. The additional allowance will be paid in cash along with the April 2024 salary, to be received in May 2024. Furthermore, arrears accrued from July 1, 2022, will be settled according to the prescribed procedures outlined in separate orders.

These orders extend to officers of All India Services, officers of the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service, and state government employees falling under the UGC pay scale. The terms and conditions outlined in the official memorandum dated January 3, 2022, will continue to apply.

The Chief Minister, during the presentation of the annual budget for 2024-25 on February 17, had assured that the government would issue the DA notification in March. This announcement is expected to benefit approximately 2.66 lakh employees across the state.

While addressing the media, the Chief Minister acknowledged that state employees are owed about 12 percent DA, which is anticipated to be disbursed in three instalments. The government’s proactive measure in releasing the four percent DA is a step towards fulfilling its commitment to enhancing the financial well-being of the state workforce.

The announcement comes as a welcome relief to government employees and is anticipated to have a positive impact on their financial stability. The government’s commitment to addressing economic concerns and fulfilling promises made in the budget reflects a proactive approach in maintaining the welfare of its workforce.