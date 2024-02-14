Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for a significant shift in weather patterns as the Western Disturbance (WD) is set to become active once again. After basking in six consecutive days of sunshine, residents and tourists alike can expect a transformation in the climate starting from February 17.

The meteorological forecast predicts the onset of rain and snowfall across most parts of the state on February 18, providing a refreshing break from the recent bout of warmth. In anticipation, light snowfall is expected in the high-altitude areas today and tomorrow, while other regions may experience clear or slightly cloudy weather conditions.

The recent spell of sunshine has elevated temperatures in the mountainous region, offering a pleasant atmosphere for tourists. The diminishing cold, coupled with the abundant sunlight, has seen the maximum temperatures in all cities across the state soar above normal levels. Remarkably, in several cities, the mercury has risen by as much as 6 degrees Celsius above the usual range.

This imminent change in weather is likely to bring relief to locals and tourists who have been enjoying the unseasonably warm weather. The return of snowfall is not only anticipated to enhance the scenic beauty of the region but also positively impact the overall climate in the coming days.