Shimla – The Meteorological Center Shimla has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in the plains of Himachal Pradesh, urging residents to exercise caution until January 6. While clear weather is anticipated in the central and high hill districts including Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti, low-lying areas such as Solan, Mandi, and Sirmaur, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra, may experience dense fog.

During this period, an increase in maximum temperatures is expected in the central and high-hill districts due to sunshine. The Meteorological Center Shimla has advised residents in plain areas to take full precautions during morning and evening hours when dense fog is likely to occur. Vehicular movement is also anticipated to be affected, and the weather is expected to become colder.

Monday witnessed dense fog in the morning and evening across all plain areas of the state, with sunshine only breaking through after 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm. Fog reappeared after 4:00 pm, affecting the overall weather conditions. This recent shift has brought clearer days to the central and high-hilly areas, including the capital Shimla. Despite the daytime sunshine, a decrease in minimum temperatures during morning and evening hours has contributed to cooler weather in these regions.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and adhere to safety measures during this period of dense fog, ensuring a safe and cautious approach to daily activities.