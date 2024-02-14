First Indian Hill State to Pioneer Green Corridors for Zero-Emission Vehicle Adoption

In a groundbreaking move, Himachal Pradesh is carving a unique path towards becoming a model for sustainable electric mobility among India’s hilly regions. Overcoming demographic challenges and embracing a commitment to eco-friendly transportation, the state is developing six green corridors on national and state highways, supported by ICLEI South Asia, to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

This strategic initiative aims to create a comprehensive network of roads and highways equipped with charging infrastructure, battery facilities, and advanced technology, covering over 95% of major roads in the state. The green corridors include routes like Parwanoo to Nurpur, Paonta to Shimla, and Shimla to Chamba, facilitating accessibility and addressing range anxiety for EV users.

Himachal Pradesh’s approach goes beyond policy decisions, reflecting a bold stance in the face of geographical challenges. With only 10.03% of its population residing in urban areas, the state recognizes the impracticality of focusing solely on urban centers for charging infrastructure. Instead, the corridor-based strategy ensures convenience for local users and broad regional access, making it a scalable and efficient solution for EV adoption.

ICLEI South Asia plays a pivotal role in fast-tracking the adoption of electric mobility by providing targeted technical support. This collaboration equips local governments with the necessary tools and knowledge to implement effective e-mobility strategies, ensuring seamless integration of new technologies and infrastructure.

The state’s emphasis on eco-friendly transportation extends to boosting eco-tourism and stimulating economic growth. The green corridors not only facilitate EV usage but also enhance the appeal of Himachal Pradesh as an eco-conscious destination. Charging stations integrated into key tourist destinations, such as Shimla, promise a hassle-free travel experience for environmentally conscious travellers and breathe new life into local businesses along these routes.

Overcoming the challenge of range anxiety, Himachal Pradesh is actively enhancing its EV charging infrastructure. With 17 operational charging stations and 106 more planned in a phased manner, the state is on a clear path to electrify its transport sector. ICLEI South Asia’s support in identifying priority corridors and ensuring equitable distribution of charging stations further strengthens the state’s commitment to a consistent and reliable charging experience for drivers.

The 2022 Himachal Pradesh EV policy underscores ambitious goals, targeting 15% EV sales by 2025. This policy emphasizes the development of public charging infrastructure, financial incentives for EV purchases, and the promotion of renewable energy sources for charging. Recent initiatives, including the announcement of green corridors and incentives for female students purchasing electric two-wheelers, highlight the state’s dedication to sustainable transport.

As the state continues its journey towards becoming a green energy state by 2026, with a focus on enhanced EV adoption, Himachal Pradesh stands as a model for sustainable transport among hill states. The development of green corridors, collaborative efforts, and policy initiatives position the state as a trailblazer in the transition to a sustainable and eco-friendly future.