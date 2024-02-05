Kangra – The Himachal Pradesh Medical Officers Association has issued a stern warning to the state government, stating that doctors across the region will initiate a pen-down strike if their demands are not addressed by February 7. The decision was made during a union meeting held at Nurpur Civil Hospital, where the General Secretary, Dr. Vikas Thakur, expressed discontent over the persisting issues faced by medical officers.

Dr. Vikas Thakur emphasized the unfulfilled promises made by the government during the recruitment of doctors. According to him, the government had assured the restoration of Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA). However, during the recent appointment of specialist doctors, NPA was unexpectedly removed from their salary structure.

The discontent among medical officers is also fueled by the government’s decision to reduce the salary of specialist doctors. A notification was issued on August 3, 2023, only to reduce the salary to 33,660 from Rs. 40,392. This reduction comes at a time when the state is grappling with a shortage of specialist doctors, potentially prompting them to seek opportunities in other states.

Dr. Thakur highlighted the additional workload placed on Chief Medical Officers (CMO) and Block Medical Officers (BMO), affecting the overall efficiency of the healthcare system. The union’s demands include regular appointments to vacant positions, promotions under the 4/9/14 scheme, and swift filling of numerous vacant posts for Health Director, Deputy Health Director, and Block Medical Officers.

While acknowledging the existing promotion systems in other departments, Dr. Thakur expressed concern about the limited opportunities for advancement within the health department. The current practice of extending service for retired Chief Medical Officers, instead of promoting deserving health officers, was deemed impractical and detrimental to the career growth of the medical fraternity.