Baddi – In a devastating incident, a fire broke out at the Comatic manufacturing factory in Jharmajri, in Baddi, claiming the lives of two workers and leaving eight others missing. The fire has been successfully extinguished, allowing rescue and search operations to commence.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has taken charge of the rescue efforts after ensuring the structural safety of the site. As the first steps towards recovery are taken, one body has been recovered, while the fate of eight missing workers remains uncertain.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu, present at the scene, informed the media that the situation is now under control. A forensic team will enter the site to collect crucial evidence. In response to the gravity of the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed for a thorough inquiry.

The SIT, comprising Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Verma, Deputy Superintendent of Police Khajana Ram and Barotiwala police station in-charge SI Sanjay Sharma, will lead the investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

DGP Kundu further revealed that the plant manager was arrested on Friday night. During interrogation, he confessed that approximately 85 people were present in the building at the time of the incident, resulting in the tragic death of one woman. Thirty individuals are currently receiving medical treatment, while 13 were initially reported missing. However, four have been located, and efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining missing persons.

The plant head has also been apprehended, and a team has been dispatched to arrest the owner of the company. The police are actively searching for individuals who have been reported missing in connection with the fire.