Baddi – In a devastating incident, a fire broke out at the NR Aromas Facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, claiming the lives of five workers, leaving four missing, and leaving 29 others hospitalized. The Baddi police confirmed that at the time of the incident, a total of 85 workers were present at the factory.

The Police have successfully traced 47 workers so far, and the injured victims are currently receiving medical attention at various health facilities. Among the injured, 20 workers are being treated at Nalagarh Community Health Center, 7 at ESI Hospital Katha Baddi, and 2 at PGI Chandigarh.

The deceased have been identified as Pinki, aged 32, from Panchkula; Rakhi, 23 years old, from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh; Sashi, 19 years old, from Badaun; and Rehnuma, 23 years old, from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Unfortunately, the search continues for four missing workers: Champo from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh; Kajal Bharti from Uttar Pradesh; and Kalpana from Chatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, as per Police report.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway to assess the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.