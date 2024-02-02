Baddi – In a devastating incident, a massive fire broke out at the Cosmetic Manufacturing Unit at Jharmajri, Baddi, causing significant financial losses and raising fears of workers being trapped inside the facility. The company witnessed a catastrophic blaze, leading to a chaotic scene as workers attempted to escape, with some resorting to jumping from the roof to avoid the raging flames.

The fire, whose origins are yet to be determined, has resulted in losses amounting to crores of rupees for the company. The incident unfolded with alarming speed, prompting an immediate response from the fire department. Firefighters rushed to the scene to combat the inferno and rescue those potentially trapped within the premises.

Reports suggest that numerous workers, in a desperate bid to escape the escalating fire, leapt from the roof of the building. Unfortunately, several individuals sustained severe injuries during these harrowing attempts.

As of the latest update, 32 workers have been successfully evacuated from the facility. Among the rescued, six are undergoing treatment at ESI Katha, two at Baddi Hospital, 19 at Brooklyn Hospital, and five have been transferred to PGI for medical attention.

District Collector (DC) Solan, Manmohan Sharma, reached at the scene to assess the situation. According to DC Sharma, approximately 50 workers were present in the company during the incident. While 30 to 32 individuals have been evacuated and admitted to various hospitals, concerns linger as some workers remain unaccounted for. The identities of the missing workers are currently under verification.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, and investigations are underway to determine the factors that led to this tragic incident. Authorities are coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of the workforce and ascertain the extent of the damage caused by the fire.