Shimla – In a pioneering move towards a sustainable future, Himachal Pradesh is unleashing its “E-Waste Warriors on Wheels” – a mobile van initiative aimed at driving home the importance of responsible e-waste disposal and scientific recycling.

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB), in collaboration with M/s Karo Sambhav, has launched this innovative campaign to raise awareness about the escalating threats posed by improper e-waste management. The mobile van, inaugurated by Sanjay Gupta (IAS), Chairman of HPSPCB, will navigate through the picturesque landscapes of Shimla from 3rd to 5th February 2024, and then journey through Solan from 6th to 8th February 2024.

The Mega Collection Drive Route Plan for Shimla includes stops at key locations such as New Shimla, Kasumpti, Panthaghati, Sanjauli, Dhalli, Chota Shimla, Navbahar, Khalini, Kanlog, Tuti Kandi, Totu, Summerhill, Boileauganj, and Jatough. Similarly, Solan’s route plan covers the Municipal Corporation Office, Chambaghat, Kandaghat, Kotlanala, Rabon, Deonghat, Dharampur, Kumarhatti, Darlaghat, Arki, and Kunihar.

The campaign underscores the escalating global challenge of e-waste, a consequence of booming electronic device usage. E-waste, comprising discarded electronic or electric devices, contains hazardous materials such as lead, cadmium, mercury, and brominated flame retardants. If not handled through formal channels or recycled scientifically, these materials can wreak havoc on the environment and human health.

Sanjay Gupta, Chairman of HPSPCB, emphasized the pivotal role of the media in disseminating awareness and urged active participation in the initiative. Gratitude was extended to M/s Karo Sambhav for their collaboration, which significantly amplifies the impact of this vital campaign.

Anil Joshi (IFS), Member Secretary of HPSPCB, urged the citizens of Shimla and Solan to actively contribute by depositing or donating their e-waste to the mobile van. Collected e-waste will be directed to authorized recyclers for safe and scientific disposal, contributing to a sustainable and cleaner future.

The “E-Waste Warriors on Wheels” initiative signifies Himachal Pradesh’s commitment to responsible e-waste management, setting an example for environmental stewardship and a greener tomorrow. As the wheels of the mobile van rev up, they propel the state towards a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future.