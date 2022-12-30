Shimla: Following the Union Government’s decision to extend the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to the consumers from 1st January to December 2023, the state government has decided to make available the ration free of cost to the NFSA consumers.

Earlier NFSA consumers used to get wheat at ₹ two per kg, fortified wheat at ₹ 3.20 per kg and rice at ₹ three per Kg. Now the Centre Government has decided to provide food grains free of cost to the NFSA.

The consumers would only have to pay the cost of converting this wheat into flour. He said that for this purpose the consumers have to spend ₹ 1.20 per kg.

spokesperson of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department informed that orders have been issued to all the fair price shopkeepers through the District Food and Civil Supply Controller.

Aggrieved consumers may also lodge their complaints or queries consumers can contact the department’s Toll-free Number- 1967.

At present, there are 5,155 fair-price shops and 121 godowns in the state. There are 19,62,932 card holders in the state, out of which 7,52,849 are registered under NFSA.