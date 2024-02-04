In the bustling industrial zone of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN), a concerning combination of industrialists’ negligence and bureaucratic red tape has resulted in a perilous situation, putting both lives and massive investments at risk. The fallout from this lax approach is evident in the ashes of multi-billion-rupee factories and the countless hours wasted due to preventable incidents.

Despite substantial investments in establishing industries, many entrepreneurs in BBN have failed to implement concrete measures to prevent incidents like arson. Alarming revelations from recent departmental surveys indicate that numerous industries operate without the necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs), yet little effective action has been taken to rectify the situation.

The aftermath of the devastating fire at NR Aroma Company in Jharmajri last Friday has laid bare the shortcomings in dealing with such incidents. Shockingly, the purported arrangements to address arson incidents on the company premises appeared only on paper. This incident is not isolated, as dozens of industries annually fall victim to fires in BBN, with no discernible lessons learned by industrialists despite significant financial losses.

The industrial landscape of Baddi Barotiwala and Nalagarh now stands on the brink of a potential catastrophe. Data reveals that a majority of the 2200-plus industries in BBN lack the essential NOC from the fire department or their existing NOCs have not been renewed. Surveys from recent years underscore the alarming disregard entrepreneurs in BBN have towards security arrangements.

In 2021 alone, over 400 industries were operating without the required NOC from the Fire Department. Furthermore, many industries failed to renew their NOCs, emphasizing the lackadaisical attitude towards safety measures. The fire department’s survey uncovered that, of the approximately 4000 industrial units in Solan district, including BBN, 462 lacked the mandatory fire clearance certificate.

Despite the urgency highlighted by numerous fire incidents in BBN during 2021, no effective steps have been taken to address these issues. The absence of punitive provisions in the Himachal Pradesh Fire Act compounds the problem, hindering the ability to hold negligent industries accountable.

The recent fire at a NR Aroma factory has raised additional concerns. While the factory possessed a valid fire NOC, critical aspects such as equipment compliance with the flammable nature of the products were overlooked. Other safety lapses, including the absence of alternative exits on each floor, common entry and exit points, and a lack of emergency drills, have come to light, further exposing the flagrant violation of Town and Country Planning (TCP) norms.

In the face of this alarming situation, urgent and comprehensive action is required to ensure the safety of lives and protect the significant investments made in the BBN industrial zone. Industrialists, concerned departments, and regulatory bodies must collaborate closely and address these issues promptly before more lives are endangered, and further economic losses are incurred.