Baddi – In a solemn visit to the aftermath of the devastating fire at the Barotiwala industrial area in Jharmajri, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his condolences to the families affected by the tragic incident. The Chief Minister, accompanied by district officials, met with the families of the deceased and the missing, assuring them of the state government’s unwavering support in these trying times.

“The state government stands strongly with the affected families in this hour of grief, and it is our responsibility to provide all possible assistance and relief to them,” stated Sukhu, emphasizing the government’s commitment to aiding those impacted by the industrial area fire.

During his visit, Chief Minister Sukhu also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and those missing since the incident. He made a hospital visit to inquire about the well-being of the injured, demonstrating solidarity with the victims.

Investigations into the cause of the massive fire are underway, with Chief Minister Sukhu asserting that necessary amendments would be made to existing laws after consulting all stakeholders. He assured the public that stringent action would be taken against those found responsible for the incident. An FIR has already been registered in connection with the fire.

To provide immediate relief, Chief Minister Sukhu announced that Rs. 6.5 lakh each would be provided to the families of the deceased. In addition, Rs. 5,000 has been distributed to each of the injured, with further financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 per person on the way. The State Government has already distributed Rs. 3.05 lakh as relief to the affected families.

Addressing future preventative measures, Chief Minister Sukhu disclosed that the government would consider implementing smart metering and laying underground electric cables in industrial belts to minimize the risk of such incidents occurring in the future.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of five individuals, with one body yet to be identified. Additionally, five people remain missing, while 37 individuals were injured, 13 of whom have been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.