Shimla: The district administration has permitted the bursting of crackers on Diwali from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm in Shimla district.

Shimla district Deputy Commissioner, Aditya Negi issued the order to clear the confusion as many states have imposed a ban on bursting and burning of crackers on Diwali.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has also urged people to avoid bursting firecrackers. In his message he advised people to celebrate the festival in traditional manner and keeping the coronavirus situation into consideration, he urged the people to use face masks, maintain social distancing and follow the SOPs of the Government.

Many states have already restricted the sale and use of firecrackers and also put time limit on bursting of crackers.

Pollution has been assumed as a carrier of Coronavirus. And during Diwali, millions of firecrackers are set off, which worsen air pollution – especially in northern India which suffers from serious smog every winter. Therefore it’ll be wise not to burst the firecrackers.