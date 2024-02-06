Fire Audits Ordered for Industrial Units Across the State: New Safety Directives Issued for Industries to Prevent Mishaps, alongside a Single Window Portal to Streamline Data for Licensing of Sensitive Category Units

Baddi – In a significant move towards ensuring the safety of industrial units, Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan has announced to establishment of a joint task force to review safety aspects within various industries. The primary focus of this task force is to identify industrial units dealing with flammable and hazardous substances, providing them with appropriate directives to enhance safety standards.

During a meeting in Baddi on Monday, Minister Chauhan directed the fire department to conduct thorough fire audits of all industries and submit a comprehensive report within a month. This initiative comes in the wake of a recent unfortunate incident at a company located in Jharmajri, Baddi. Minister Chauhan emphasized that the state government is committed to preventing the recurrence of such incidents.

The newly formed task force will undertake inspections of various industries to ensure compliance with storage regulations for substances such as diesel, petrol, alcohol, and chemicals. Minister Chauhan also stressed the importance of installing four exit doors and foldable ladders in all industries for enhanced safety measures.

Furthermore, Minister Chauhan highlighted the need to modernize the fire department, urging officials to conduct monthly mock drills in all industries. The Industry Minister directed the Labor and Employment Department to maintain an updated list of workers in each industry for efficient coordination in times of emergency.

In a bid to streamline safety measures, it was decided in the meeting that data of lab contractors associated with sensitive category units can be uploaded on the single window portal of the Industries Department during the license issuance process.

The joint task force to prioritize safety in industrial operations. Minister Chauhan assured that the state government is fully committed to fostering a secure environment within industrial units, promoting both worker well-being and overall public safety.