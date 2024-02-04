Baddi – In the aftermath of the devastating fire that engulfed a perfume manufacturing aroma factory in the industrial area of Jharmajri, a forensic team has arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. The incident, which occurred on Friday, has claimed the lives of five individuals, injured 29, and left four workers missing.

The forensic team, tasked with unravelling the cause of the fire, has faced a significant obstacle as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) declared the company building unsafe. This declaration prevented the forensic team from entering the premises, raising challenges in assessing the internal factors contributing to the incident.

Despite the setback, the NDRF team, alongside local authorities, has continued its search and rescue operation into the second day. The team is making concerted efforts to navigate through the unsafe structure and bring an end to the agonizing wait for the families of the missing workers.

The tragic incident has shaken the region, and authorities are working diligently to provide updates to the affected families. The injured individuals are receiving medical attention, with 29 reported cases of varying degrees of injuries.

The local administration is coordinating efforts to address the aftermath of the fire, providing support to the affected families and ensuring that necessary resources are deployed for a comprehensive investigation. The cause of the fire and the events leading up to it are yet to be determined, but the forensic team is determined to shed light on the circumstances that led to this tragedy.